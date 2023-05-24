In 1865, 158 years ago, the Union army marched through Washington to celebrate their victory and consecrate the loss of their beloved President Abraham Lincoln. Higher ideals were the wings on which those soldiers flew to save the Union and end the institution of slavery.

The nation's founding ideals -- freedom, democracy, equality and justice -- are simple. Yet they carry profound power, and they have inspired Americans to liberate in times of war and to advance society in times of peace. They are what makes us American. We are a nation founded on ideas, not race or language.

Our ideals have safeguarded our humble experiment in the past, and I know they will do so again. But the great task -- to restore the Union once again in the face of a reactionary nationalist movement -- falls on our shoulders. Change comes about by the hard work of an engaged and dedicated people.

I pray we may sow our national fabric and return to the mission of advancing the enterprise of democracy and the state of freedom. I pray we once again light the world, travel the stars and make this home a better home.

Connor Smith, Madison