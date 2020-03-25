Nationalize the airline industry -- Irwin Kass
The government should reject bailing out the airlines.

Why? Because they booked enormous profits by cramming us into seats while extorting exorbitant fees for basically everything but using the toilet. Why didn’t they save all this revenue for a rainy day? What was it spent on? Executive salaries and stock buybacks?

Instead of bailing out the airlines, the government should nationalize the airlines and bring some sanity back to air travel at a reasonable cost. This solution would protect the hundreds of thousands of jobs at stake and eliminate the need for grossly overpaid executives and profits for shareholders.

And hopefully there will be enough leg room to avoid Charley horses with every trip.

Irwin Kass, Madison

