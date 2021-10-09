National service may aid tolerance -- Mark Dunavan

I have an observation on the evolution of race relations in my lifetime and an idea for possible improvements in the future.
First, the observation: Real and sustainable cultural change and acceptance is incremental over time. My parents were more tolerant than my grandparents. I am more tolerant than my parents. My children are more tolerant than I am. And I expect my grandchildren will be more tolerant than my children. I would argue this type of positive change over five generations is more the rule than the exception.
My idea for accelerating improvements, is actually a recycled idea that should be given serious consideration at this time. One year of mandatory national service for young citizens would be beneficial to both our country and the individual participants. The year of service would immediately follow departure from high school and precede entry into either college or the labor force. When people from varied backgrounds, races, economic conditions and genders share an experience together, such as required national service, it will erode some of the polarization that currently dominates our national landscape.
Mark Dunavan, McFarland