National pastime is diversion we need -- Mark Dunavan

Whatever happened to American ingenuity, common sense and courage? If some of those qualities can be located, maybe the Major League Baseball season can be started May 15.

The season would start exclusively in the Phoenix, Arizona, metro area. Players would play without fans in various spring training facilities. Managers could manage from either the clubhouse or off-site. All umpires would be under the age of 40.

The time has arrived for players to give and more fully earn their seven-figure and eight-figure annual salaries. The country is in desperate need of a diversion. What better source than the national pastime?

The "Great Bambino" Babe Ruth beat the 1918 flu. Twice. Play ball.

Mark Dunavan, McFarland