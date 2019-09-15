National Guard won't ignore noise -- Bill Haight

As a businessperson and a resident of the North Side of Madison I am highly supportive of the F-35 project because it would assure the continuation of our Air National Guard 115th Wing at Truax Field. This tremendous community asset provides economic impact, valuable emergency services, and the employment of more than 1,200 military and civilian personnel.
But I am also sensitive to questions I am hearing regarding aircraft noise. For several years I have had the opportunity to attend the Dane County Regional Airport’s Noise Abatement Committee meetings, so I am well aware of both public concerns and the efforts taken to alleviate those concerns.
Both the airport staff and members of the 115th Fighter Wing are extremely sensitive to the issue of noise. Air National Guard personnel, including F-16 pilots, attend noise committee meetings and meet face-to-face with residents to hear concerns and answer questions.
This sensitivity to the issue will continue and will allow new methods of minimizing disruption to the neighborhood once the new aircraft is in place.
One question that comes up from residents is about the use of loud afterburners on takeoff. I was happy to note in the Environmental Impact Study that due to the higher performance of the F-35 aircraft, afterburners will need to be used much less frequently than with the F-16s. That alone will make a noticeable reduction in noise.
Bill Haight, Madison