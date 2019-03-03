I disagree with Gov. Tony Evers' decision to remove the 112 Wisconsin National Guard members who were protecting the U.S. border.

Gov. Tony Evers orders withdrawal of Wisconsin National Guard from southwest border There is simply not ample evidence to support the president’s contention that there exists a national security crisis at our southwestern border," Evers said.

Legal immigrants are allowed to seek American citizenship. My wife applied for a green card to become an American. This is a slow and expensive process, but good for the country. It took us two years.

She underwent medical exams to prove she was free of communicable diseases. She suffered through numerous immunization injections. How many Wisconsinites will be infected with diseases carried by illegal immigrants? Does Gov. Evers care?

My wife, her mother, father, sister and son were investigated. She answered questions about jobs, memberships and political affiliation. We endured four Homeland Security interviews.

How many drug dealers, gang members and criminals will sneak into America without being investigated?

Most drugs come in at points of entry, but some people also carry drugs across the border. Guard members stopped one illegal immigrant with 70 pounds of methamphetamine. How many Americans will be injured by the drugs they bring? Does Gov. Evers care?

It is unconscionable to remove Wisconsin troops from the border. If Gov. Evers cared about the health, safety or welfare of Wisconsin voters, he would let our troops continue to protect the border.

Jim Meitner, Neshkoro