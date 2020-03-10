Nation welcomes legal immigrants -- Josephine Kischer
Nation welcomes legal immigrants -- Josephine Kischer

We are a country of legal immigrants. We have the right to expect them to have the ability to become productive members or our society and realize the "American Dream," which many immigrants claim is their motivation to come here.

It is amazing that in the year 2020, Democrats will demonize as unconscionable or even unconstitutional anything our president proposes to keep our country safe and prosperous, when the same laws have been on the books for decades.

I am a proud American citizen who came to this country in 1959. At that time, my fiance, who is now my husband of 60 years, had to sign a pledge that I would never become a burden to the government. In other words, that I would never ask for public assistance.

Why is it now all right to come here -- legally or illegally -- and expect to have hardworking American taxpayers support you and your family?

Josephine Kischer, Platteville

