Critical thinking is the analysis of available facts, evidence, observations and arguments to form a judgment by the application of rational, skeptical and unbiased analysis and evaluation.

When considering that definition, I see a crisis in our country -- a decided lack of critical thinking. Too many people are unwilling to expend time and effort in seeking out the truth on issues. There aren't alternative facts.

The evidence is everywhere -- in print, online and over the airwaves. We hear unadulterated free speech, thought and opinion without rigorous critical thinking of extremely questionable content.

If we would all critically think out issues, our countries current two large silos of division would break down and fringe groups would shrink, escalating a centrist silo. We need an America where:

The analysis of information would see through the fluff and misrepresentation of facts, figures, words and ideologies.

Civil communication and banter occur across the partisan divide.

Creative thinking thrives.

Open mindedness prevails.

The preferred method to solve problems involves asking thoughtful questions.

Too many in our society demand sensational entertainment. Media allows and delivers.

Is thinking critically really too much to ask? We must forego the outlandish and do the right thing. What could be more important?

Bill Walters, Fitchburg