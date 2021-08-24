Nation should try peace for once -- Rick Gilpatrick

We lose again. And this time, in Afghanistan, we were playing for a tie.
Blood and treasure gone. Families and friends in mourning. Veterans left disillusioned. Washington declares victory and cites blame at the same time. All that remain are tears and scars of war.
Meanwhile the Pentagon gets low and stays low because they know they win if they sell long or short. And what about America's reputation? That never stopped us before. Same story, different day.
Before the anti-vaxxers and the climate deniers let the curtain fall, why don't we try peace? Just once?
Rick Gilpatrick, Madison