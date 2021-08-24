 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nation should try peace for once -- Rick Gilpatrick
0 comments

Nation should try peace for once -- Rick Gilpatrick

  • 0

We lose again. And this time, in Afghanistan, we were playing for a tie.

Blood and treasure gone. Families and friends in mourning. Veterans left disillusioned. Washington declares victory and cites blame at the same time. All that remain are tears and scars of war.

Meanwhile the Pentagon gets low and stays low because they know they win if they sell long or short. And what about America's reputation? That never stopped us before. Same story, different day.

Before the anti-vaxxers and the climate deniers let the curtain fall, why don't we try peace? Just once?

Rick Gilpatrick, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics