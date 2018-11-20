An item in the Nation and World Digest of Thursday's Wisconsin State Journal caught my eye. According to the article, the U.S. Postal Service incurred a financial loss for the 12th straight year and, as a result, the agency is bracing for a report ordered by the president to address its "unsustainable financial path."
The United States is now almost $22 trillion in debt. Concern for the condition of the U.S. Postal Service is certainly warranted. But it would be appropriate for President Donald Trump, whose recent massive tax cuts for the wealthy are adding to the national debt at a dizzying pace, to be more concerned about this nation's "unsustainable financial path."
Gary Gundlach, Wauzeka