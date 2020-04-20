Nation needs to get back to work -- Richard Braun

Do we think the COVID-19 virus is going away soon?

Since April 8, the numbers of new infections and deaths from COVID-19 have climbed. But as Michael Hichborn, president of the Catholic research body The Lepanto Institute has said, “No one that I know of denies that COVID-19 is highly contagious. What most people are frustrated over is the fact that the entire world has practically shut down over an illness that, while contagious, has a relatively low rate of serious cases."

Does it makes sense that we have asked people to stay at home and not go to work and potentially lose their jobs and their ability to support their families?

Can we not trust the people to stay at home if they are sick and in general protect themselves? Everywhere I see evidence that people are looking out for each other -- their neighbors, families and members of their churches.

Does it make sense that liquor stores, abortion clinics and golf courses are open while we cannot attend church?

We need to open up our businesses and factories and put America back to work. My friends, that makes sense.

Rich Braun, Reedsburg