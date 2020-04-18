Nation needs new health care 'normal' -- Mackenzie Andropolis

“I can’t wait for everything to just return to normal.”

This is a phrase I’ve heard frequently uttered as we navigate this era of social distancing under Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order. As a student of public health, I wholeheartedly disagree with this phrase. We cannot return to “normal.”

Our “normal” has reinforced deep, historical, socioeconomic divides that have left certain populations particularly vulnerable to this virus. African Americans in Milwaukee make up a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases and deaths -- a situation that applies not only to this novel virus, but also to many other conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.

Our “normal” means a person’s health outcomes are predictably tied to their zip code, income and race.

Our “normal” is unacceptable.

Wisconsin lawmakers must prioritize equitable measures that place human health before politics: increased minimum wage and paid sick leave for essential workers, expanded Medicaid eligibility and access to health care, and investments in public health that extend beyond times of crisis.