Nation needs more progress on racism -- Louis White

I grew up during the 1960s and witnessed the brutal lynching of Black Americans as well as vicious attacks by law enforcement on freedom marchers.
When I see old photos of white Americans proudly posing with a Black American hanging from a tree with his neck broken, I cannot understand their hatred. I only know their hatred is rooted in fear.
This all happened in my lifetime, which shows that many Americans have selective memory when they deny that racism is a serious problem. The same fear that manifested into rage, murder and violent voter suppression back then is still alive today, and it continues to drive the actions of too many American leaders and their constituents.
The gerrymandering of districts, the creation of laws designed to disenfranchise minority voters, and the unwillingness to convict a former president for shameful and racist behavior shows that America has not truly made progress.
Louis White, Oconomowoc