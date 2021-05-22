 Skip to main content
Nation needs more Neanderthal thinking -- Robert Mielke
In early March, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ended his state's mandates for COVID-19 and later that month opened the state to 100% capacity. At the time, he was mocked by the national media and Dr. Anthony Fauci. President Joe Biden called it "Neanderthal thinking."

In the two months since lifting all restrictions, Texas has seen a steady decline in new cases and deaths. I encourage everyone to view the John’s Hopkins website for the actual Texas numbers. This culminated in a day last week when no new deaths were reported. 

I doubt Gov. Abbot will receive an apology from anyone who disparaged him in March. Perhaps the country needs more "Neanderthal thinking."

Robert Mielke, Waunakee

