Nation needs more judicial diversity

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, recently complained that it is “Almost impossible for white guys (who are) not gay apparently to get appointed here,” in reference to President Joe Biden’s court appointments.

According to an August 2022 Pew Research article, Biden has appointed 76% women and 65% non-white judges so far. But Trump appointed only 29% women and 12% non-white judges in his four years. (Last I heard, women constitute more than 50% of the population and non-whites 25%). Grothman was nowhere to be heard complaining of Trump’s unfairness to women and minorities.

Over the years, a high percentage of white men have been appointed as federal judges by all Republican and most Democratic presidents. Only President Barack Obama (who appointed 50% women) and Biden (who appointed 76%) have appointed a fair share of women. And with Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, Obama and Biden are the only presidents who appointed a fair share of minorities.

Overall, white men still hold an outsized share of federal judge seats. If the appointments were fairly distributed, white men should hold far fewer seats. Biden is merely doing some long-needed catchup. There’s a long way to go.

Grothman is a hypocrite. He should put a sock in his mouth.

Al Jacobs, Egg Harbor

Thanks for story on hurdles racing

I enjoyed the May 21 State Journal story “Tough hurdle to overcome,” about high school track students participating in the hurdles. It reminded me of my meager participation in school sports.

Living on a farm and having gone to grade school in the country, I was bussed to the city for ninth grade. I knew nothing about track, but I liked to run, so I signed up. Though I wasn’t fast enough for the 100-yard dash, I was considered “long, lean and lanky,” so it was suggested I try the 120-yard low hurdles. Speed was not the only factor in that event. Learning to reach each hurdle at the right point in your stride to take it cleanly was also very important.

Fear was not a factor, but it wasn’t due to bravery. I was just young and didn’t even think about potential problems. At one meet, however, I did catch my trailing foot on a hurdle just enough to send me sprawling. That was in the days of cinder tracks, and I was picking cinders out of my hands and knees for a week.

The following year my participation in sports was limited to intramural basketball. I never fell in that sport.

Michael R. Anderson, Madison

Tribe should work with firm on Line 5

The Line 5 energy pipeline in northwest Wisconsin has been in the news recently after a court hearing on the Bad River Band’s attempts to shut down the line over erosion concerns. U.S. District Judge William Conley has not granted the band’s request — signaling the line is safe.

But Judge Conley did have critical comments about the band’s refusal to work with Enbridge to address the erosion. In fact, the judge said the band’s behavior left him “flummoxed.”

What’s become clear is the simple, long-term solution to any current concerns is to move forward with the Line 5 relocation project Enbridge has proposed. Not only will the relocation remove the pipeline from the band’s reservation as requested, but it will keep this important energy source flowing and create hundreds of good paying union jobs.

Judge Conley said: “I’m begging the band to just act. Do something to show you’re acting in good faith.” The Bad River Band should start acting in good faith. That includes supporting the relocation project that will create good jobs and ensure continued access to the needed gas, diesel and propane that Line 5 makes possible.

Joel Zielke, Madison, business manager, Steamfitters Local 601

Brooks must answer for fentanyl death

Newspapers have been reporting on local street drug sales resulting in hospitalization and death. One of these sales took place in The Railroad Station, a Saukville tavern owned by Rep. Robert Brooks, R-Saukville. Experienced owners, managers and workers must certainly know what happens in their establishments. While Brooks cannot control what happens inside his bar with patrons, he could help them get help.

This help is found in Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget, but the GOP Assembly removed 545 items including provisions to help with addiction. Maybe allowing more for education and health care would help the dealer and victims get better jobs other than selling and using drugs.

Interestingly, Brooks suggests fentanyl drug issues are a Milwaukee problem. Wrong. It is here in his own backyard, and like gun control issues, the GOP-run Assembly cut these budget items.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, is an advocate for ridding the fentanyl problem with heavy fines and imprisonment. Not sure if his GOP ally Brooks got the message.

When automakers, oil companies and restaurant chains make mistakes, owners are held responsible with heavy fines. Tavern owner Brooks did not respond to reporters’ attempts for answers. Can he ignore a police investigation?

Kenneth Bretl, Fredonia