It should be obvious to even the most ardent Donald Trump supporter that our country is being run by a crime family.
They may have gotten away with this behavior in the private sector, but not in the most visible of public positions. The indictments and convictions of President Trump's associates are already too numerous to keep track of. And yet the Republicans in Congress refuse to do their job to preserve and protect the Constitution of the United States.
The only way is to show them the door at the next election. Not only the Republicans at the federal level, but at the state level as well. They too have shown a disdain for our democratic processes.
Our country needs an honest, functioning Republican Party. But right know, at this moment in history, they have lost their way. Maybe showing them the door will help them find it.
Randy Schramm, Madison