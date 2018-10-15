The U.S. Constitution is maddeningly vague on many points: the Second Amendment, the establishment clause and presidential pardons, just to name a few. On one overarching point, however, the Constitution is unambiguous: the authors of the Constitution did not trust unbridled power and so they set up an elaborate system of checks and balances.
This has generally worked since the Constitution was signed in 1787. What the authors could not possibly have foreseen, though, was governmental monopoly by a single party. What happens to checks and balances when one party -- currently the Republicans -- govern all three branches of government, which is now the case in many state governments, including Wisconsin’s.
At the federal level, Republicans govern the executive and legislative branches. The Supreme Court has recently tilted toward Republican-friendly rule, but has been split between conservative and liberal Justices.
This has now changed. The appointment of Brett Kavanaugh assures a conservative Supreme Court that is allied with the Republican Party.
The Kavanaugh appointment strikes at the heart of our system of checks and balances.
In the future, Donald Trump will likely enjoy an unobstructed path to absolute power.
This should frighten us all.
George Savage, Madison