We need a president who doesn’t deny and excuse racism, but works to eliminate it.
We need a president who unites us as our best selves, rather than dividing us with hatred.
We need a president who recognizes the climate crisis, and works to solve it.
We need a president who works to provide healthcare to everyone, as candidate Donald Trump promised to do, rather than working to take coverage away from people, as President Trump and the Republicans in Congress have done.
We need a president who appoints qualified people to the Cabinet, rather than unqualified supporters.
We need a president who works with our allies and other democratic countries, and doesn’t prefer dictators.
Glen Ecklund, Madison