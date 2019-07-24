I am concerned about the national debt, currently at more than $22 trillion.
President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to eliminate the debt in eight years, a seemingly impossible task. He would need to eliminate an average of $2.75 trillion each year. Instead, his budget proposals would increase the debt by $9 trillion over eight years.
Unfortunately, the Democrats are pursuing their usual policy of government giveaways. Pay off student loans, free college and Medicare for everyone. This would cost trillions of dollars, but where will the government get the money, if it's not from taxes or deficit spending?
James Hatcher, Fitchburg