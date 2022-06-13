Nation must stop promoting division -- Barbara Stock

There is a sense of entitlement that every person has the right to carry arms, speak freely or conduct any business successfully.

Our nation is so divided because we forget we are a country of many individuals working together. Without cooperation and compassion, we have chaos. We are headed that way.

We are being taught to hate and fear. Prejudice plays into the people who want power and riches. The belief of “I’ve got mine” and “not in my backyard” are alive and well.

To change prejudice and power grabs, we must:

Call out or disregard prejudiced statements by family and friends.

Think with an open mind.

Report acts of bullying, prejudiced behavior and exclusion.

Be ready to recognize and support people in crisis.

Look at who we elect and their actions -- then vote.

Establish term limits to stop continuing roadblocks to change.

Turn off the broadcasters spouting conspiracy theories, anger and violence.

Boycott openly prejudiced businesses.

Stop promoting hatred.

Barbara Stock, Oregon

