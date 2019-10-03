Our American culture is experiencing a great civil war of values. Some are doing what is right in their own eyes instead of adhering to the moral values most citizens agree on.
Some people believe it is OK to kill a newborn baby after it has been delivered from its mother's womb. This practice and thinking is evil and insidious. Killing millions of babies through abortion is deplorable and egregious.
A huge multimillion-dollar lawsuit is pending in a San Francisco court against Sandra Merritt, who conducted an investigation of Planned Parenthood's sale of baby body parts. The accusation against Merritt is that she recorded verbal conversations in a public setting.
Anyone with a strong moral compass should be a appalled by Planned Parenthood's repugnant practice.
God is very angry and displeased with these many evil practices being committed every day. How do we get back to a decency and moral climate again? One permanent solution our nation must initiate is to repent of our many transgressions.
Wayne Alden, McFarland