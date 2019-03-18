One measure of a society is the way it treats its weakest and most vulnerable. If that is true, we as a nation are in a very dark place. Suppose you saw a child struggling to survive after a hit-and-run accident. Would you drive past or would you stop to give comfort and medical assistance?
In a nearly unanimous party-line vote, U.S. Senate Democrats (including those who are announced 2020 presidential candidates) proved they support not only abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy, but infanticide.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, voted in favor of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, voted to allow a child who is born alive, after an attempted abortion, to die without comfort or medical assistance.
Put yourself in the place of that unwanted child, who miraculously survives the attempt to end his or her life. Would you want someone to help you survive? What is the difference between the child along the road and the injured child lying alone, awaiting death in the abortion clinic?
Brian Moyer, Stoughton