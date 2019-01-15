No country can hope to obtain internal security, sustain its sovereignty, maintain stability or protect the treasures of its democracy, culture, values and financial strength without sound border security.
We would not need a wall if millions would respect the legal immigration process, as well as not take advantage of and game a system historically generous to those in need of a safe harbor.
Latin America is fast becoming our welfare state. What is the endgame? Are we to underwrite and indemnify the care of millions of citizens of other distressed Latin American countries such as Venezuela or Brazil?
This is mindless nihilism or treason on the part of the left. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., use their positions to undermine the security needs of this country. Their patriotism is on par with that of Julius Rosenberg, Jonathon Pollard or Aldrich Ames.
The very fact that a wall will slow and deter a percent of illegal immigrants is the very reason they object to a wall. Moreover, their animus towards President Donald Trump exceeds any fidelity to this country. No solution will be perfect, but a physical barrier is needed, now.
Christian R. Johnson, Darlington