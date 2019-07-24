Whatever happened to good old-fashioned honesty?
About 40 years ago, I remember having a conversation with my good farmer neighbor. He made a comment that I will never forget. Referring to another farmer, he disclaimed, "He is as honest as the day is long." It seems that back then, honesty was taken seriously.
Today you cannot believe a word a politician says. From President George H.W. Bush saying, "Read my lips, no new taxes," to our current president who lies as soon as he opens his mouth, no one can tell the truth. This of course applies to all politicians at every level.
But when Donald Trump continues to demean the U.S. press by insisting that it only report "fake" news, he is undermining our Democratic principles. President Trump is creating a culture of distrust and confusion in our society. I'm more concerned about the culture he is creating by trying to convince us the media is our enemy, then I am concerned about Russian intervention.
David Olson, Fitchburg