Nation must focus on good citizenship -- Brad Kose

What is a good citizen?

As a country, polarized partisan gridlock on education, safety, voting and other social areas weakens our communities and democracy. With politicians and media organizations benefiting from divisive misinformation, finding common ground is difficult yet crucial.

Perhaps good citizenship, a cornerstone of our democracy, is common ground worth revisiting. Can we all agree on key ideas? Below are five to consider.

Good citizens:

Make the world and their communities a better place. They care about more than themselves.

Stay informed. They seek the truth, demand evidence and weigh the evidence. We would all benefit from more people asking how they know what they know.

Seek to understand multiple perspectives and news sources. Understanding does not mean agreeing.

Engage in civil discourse.

Vote and take action based on principles, values and informed knowledge rather than loyalty to politicians or parties. A good test is: Would I be OK with any politician or political party doing this (for example, lying, gerrymandering)?

United we stand, divided we fall. We know where many politicians fall. Where do you stand on citizenship?

Brad Kose, Madison