Nation must boost production of gear -- Judian Smith

I had a friend call me recently who is working at a major hospital emergency room on the East Coast.
She was sobbing while explaining they are out of protective masks and gowns, and staff members are getting sick. So they have fewer and fewer medical staff to cover the patient care. She is scared and exhausted but doesn't want to desert her patients.
The federal government is telling these brave doctors and nurses that it's up to each state to get its own protective gear. That leaves states to compete with each other for this equipment, and it increases the prices. The wealthier states then get the equipment. This is like asking soldiers to go to war without tanks and helmets.
Please contact the White House and your senators and tell them we need leadership, such as during past wars, where the government makes sure that protective gear is given a priority in factories by order of the U.S. government. Then the gear should be distributed to each state based on need and not on willingness to pay the highest price.
Protective masks and gowns are mandatory to win this war. We need a government that acts and doesn't just talk.
Dr. Judian Smith, Madison
