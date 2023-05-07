No useful conversation can be had, no political policy can be debated, no moral life can be led without the foundation of honesty.

Our currently polarized nation cannot be healed if one side clings to a pillar of lies, even as the other side begs them to come back to dealing with truths.

"The big lie" is now commonly understood to refer to former President Donald Trump's claim that he won the 2020 election. Even though it's broadly called "the big lie," tens of millions of Republicans still call it true.

Fox News's Tucker Carlson won a 2020 lawsuit against him when the judge concluded Carlson "is not 'stating actual facts' about the topics he discusses." The recent lawsuit by Dominion exposed that pretty much all of Fox News was knowingly not stating actual facts, leading to a $787.5 million settlement.

Nobel laureate Alexander Solzhenitsyn said of Stalin's Soviet Union, "In our country the lie has become not just a moral category but a pillar of the state." Can the Republican Party and Fox News claim to be better than that Soviet Union?

To depolarize as a country, we must first agree to live on a foundation of honesty.

Daryl Sisson, Madison

