Springtime brings great stress to farmers. Coping with weather and the cost of seeds, gas and equipment is bad enough. But knowing the cost of production is less than what they’ll receive at harvest time creates anxiety and depression.
This has been going on for six years, and it is almost ignored. When over half of farm producers lose money, it is a crisis that must be addressed. A processor monopoly rigs the dairy market (Dean Foods controls a big part of the market) based not on supply and demand, but on a formula designed for profit for the company and shareholders. A handful of processing giants control poultry, beef, hogs, soybeans and corn.
While the corporate powers are holding down farm prices, they hold up consumer prices, so less than 15 cents of the food dollar goes to farmers. Also, farming supplies are controlled by non-competitive sellers. Most of the world’s crop seed is controlled by a handful of entities.
President Donald Trump’s aid to farmers to ease the blow of tariffs only amounts to about 2 cents to the dollar lost. Corporations must be controlled because farmers overproduce to compensate for lost income, creating a need for further exports.
Suicides and farm sales are epidemic, affecting businesses and schools in rural areas. Farmers matter.
Allegra Zick, North Freedom