Nation is relieved by midterm results -- Mark Quinn

Nation is relieved by midterm results

A majority of Americans felt a general sigh of relief as they saw many extremist Republicans go down in defeat after the Nov. 8 elections.

Democrats, independents and maybe even some Republicans voted down those who denied the election of President Joe Biden. They voted down those who denied the seriousness of the Jan. 6 insurrection, who denied climate change caused by humans, and who denied a woman’s reproductive rights.

It didn’t help the Republicans’ campaign that Donald Trump’s popularity seemed to be on the ballot in many races. His divisive, untruthful persona will be a drag on the Republican Party until there is a unified party effort to “dump Trump.” In a year where the Republicans had so much in their favor, the party pretty much blew it with its substandard candidates.

Now the Democrats can celebrate and relax for a week or so. But then here in Wisconsin they need to be laser-focused on this state’s spring election for state Supreme Court. If the liberals can secure that seat, they would have a 4-3 majority to rule on a whole array of state issues including gerrymandering and women’s rights.

Mark Quinn, Madison