Nation is in need of great leadership -- Bob Vetter

I have been fortunate to have worked with and for a number of good people in my life. Some of these good people were also leaders who shared personal traits that made them great leaders.

Specifically, these leaders accepted full responsibility for their words and actions and were quick to share and deflect any praise and gratitude received to those they worked with. And most importantly, they all communicated both good news and bad news with candor and honesty.

This type of leadership is what Americans need and expect in these challenging times.

Political leaders, including President Donald Trump, can't demand appreciation from the media for their efforts. Political leaders, including Trump, can't blame "broken systems" and past administrations for today's challenges. Political leaders, including Trump, can't communicate "aspirational goals" as reality. This type of leadership only serves to confuse people.

America is early in what will be a long battle against COVID-19. And if we are to get through this long battle, all Americans need to pray for and demand great leadership.

Bob Vetter, Madison