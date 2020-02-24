Nation is crumbling without socialism -- Mary Peterson-Smith

President Donald Trump said there will never be socialism in America. It’s been three years into his presidency, and he has kept his promise.
Our roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been ignored. It’s exactly how this administration wants it. No socialism.
We haven’t had a single improvement to our health care programs. Prescription drug costs are still out of control. No socialism.
Money is funneled out of public schools with budget cuts and the voucher program. It's exactly what President Trump promised.
Money has been taken from military funds to build a falling and failing wall. Promise kept. No socialism.
President Trump has refused to raise the minimum wage to provide a livable income. Promise kept. No socialism.
Our public national parks are open to development. Private companies can steal our national resources.
Environmental laws that protect endangered species are weakened. Promise kept.
America won’t be a socialist country. Never.
So when you travel down the potholed roads, past the underfunded police and fire stations, past the Post Office, past the Social Security Office, past the public schools struggling to educate our next generation, know that a vote for President Trump is a vote to keep our communities crumbling around us.
No socialism. Never.
Mary Peterson-Smith, Richland Center