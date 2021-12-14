Nation is at war with COVID-19 -- Allen Knop

On Dec. 7, 1941, an attack on Pearl Harbor led to 2,400 American deaths, and our country went to war.
On Sept. 11, 2001, an attack on the twin towers at the World Trade Center in New York City caused nearly 3,000 American deaths, and our country went to war.
In 2020, COVID attacked the United States leading to nearly 800,000 American deaths. Now the seven-day average for deaths is about 1,200, yet millions of Americans including U.S. senators and state governors refuse to cooperate with President Joe Biden and refuse to get vaccinated and wear masks.
No rational person can understand the position of those opposed to masks and vaccines, especially those who claim to be pro-life.
Allen Knop, Madison