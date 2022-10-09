Nation could use regulated militia -- Frederick W. Nagle

The phrase well-regulated militia is commonly heard, but I could not name a single one.

I can name a few unregulated militias that came close to overthrowing the government. But a genuine militia, organized in the civic spirit of a volunteer fire department, could play a useful role.

Chartered by the state, with a recognized code of discipline, training, organization and equipment, it could call itself into action literally in minutes in a small community (such as Uvalde, Texas) faster than the state police, and much faster than the National Guard. In larger communities, it could serve as a neighborhood watch or police auxiliary.

Perhaps its most useful function would be to display the difference between a disciplined force and a gaggle of armed thugs seeking to alter the outcome of elections they don't like.

Frederick W. Nagle, Wallingford, Pennsylvania