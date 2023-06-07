A recent article about the crowded primary for president piqued my interest.

Apparently the GOP is pushing an "anti-woke" agenda -- whatever that means. The GOP apparently contends that "policies that address systemic racism, gender or sexuality are unfair or dangerous." One of these candidates is all for banning books in Florida.

Apparently an uninformed and non-intellectual electorate benefits the GOP. Having lived through and experienced the presidency of Donald Trump, it's clear that lying and self-aggrandizement are acceptable traits of leadership in the GOP. Criticizing Trump leads to verbal abuse of that candidate by Trump.

Traits of honesty, justice, putting county and its democratic roots first are no longer important. Perhaps I'm naïve, but I still believe our democracy can survive the assault being placed on it.

Lila Hemlin, Middleton