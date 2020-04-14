Nation appreciated effort of voters -- Gary Wesley

I am an independent voter in California.
Our impression out West is that many Wisconsin voters stood in long lines, despite a potentially deadly virus, to vote against self-serving Republican leaders hoping for a low turnout.
If true, way to go Wisconsin. Voters across the country need to finish the job in November.
Gary Wesley, Mountain View, California
