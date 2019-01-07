I found the two letters to the editor in Sunday's State Journal about Phil Hands' cartoons fascinating.

One described his work as brilliant. The other felt a recent cartoon was insensitive to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Being a conservative, my reaction to the Hands cartoons published in the State Journal is very different. It makes me wonder how Madison's liberal media and people can express the desire to work with those who have a different opinion, yet they treat us as being inferior in nasty cartoons. They are not even subtle about it.

Doyle Wilke, Madison 

