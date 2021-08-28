 Skip to main content
Nass is part of the COVID-19 problem -- Mark Stauffer
Nass is part of the COVID-19 problem -- Mark Stauffer

Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson sent a clear message to Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, and his colleagues who are attempting to wrest control of COVID-related health measures from the UW System’s health care professionals: Go pound sand!

All of the rhetoric and rationalization given by Nass in support of Republican’s blatant politicization of a healthcare situation adds up to a big, stinking pile of garbage.

Sen. Nass, we are at war. COVID-19 has taken more American lives than World War II. By the time the last casualty has been counted we may have lost more Americans lost in all of our wars. So, to win this war we have to make personal sacrifices. Like wearing masks in public places, or getting a vaccination.

Suck it up, Sen. Nass. These are inconsequential sacrifices, much smaller than the ones we accepted in the Patriot Act following 9/11, when far, far fewer lives were lost.

Be part of the solution, Sen. Nass, not a recurring part of the problem.

Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon 

