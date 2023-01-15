Nanny state wants to ban our stoves -- Joe Tripalin

News came out that a federal agency is considering banning gas stoves, ostensibly based on the worry that they might lead to asthma in children. I don't know if this is true or not, but the whole thing sounds ridiculous.

Gas stoves are efficient and do a great job in cooking your food. Do you see restaurants using electric stoves? Not a chance. This whole discussion just reinforces the concept of a federal nanny state. It also not so subtly appears to be another way for the federal government to cut into fossil fuel consumption.

All in all, this is a bad idea that needs to go away.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland

