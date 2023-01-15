 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Nanny state wants to ban our stoves -- Joe Tripalin

  • 0

News came out that a federal agency is considering banning gas stoves, ostensibly based on the worry that they might lead to asthma in children. I don't know if this is true or not, but the whole thing sounds ridiculous.

Gas stoves are efficient and do a great job in cooking your food. Do you see restaurants using electric stoves? Not a chance. This whole discussion just reinforces the concept of a federal nanny state. It also not so subtly appears to be another way for the federal government to cut into fossil fuel consumption.

All in all, this is a bad idea that needs to go away.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics