Names aren't real issue for schools -- Joe Tripalin

The Madison School Board is considering renaming Jefferson Middle School because our third president and the writer of the Declaration of Independence was a slave owner.

This focus makes my head spin.

Doesn't the School Board have enough to work on? There are huge brawls at East High School, bomb threats to Memorial High School and Jefferson Middle School, and many of the students in the Madison school system are failing based on their test results. Aren't any of these things more important than the name on a school?

Students, staff return to Memorial, Jefferson following bomb threat The Madison Police Department gave the "all clear" just before 1:30 p.m. after sweeping the buildings following a "detailed bomb threat" made this morning.

News flash: Three members of the San Francisco School Board were successfully recalled and removed from their positions for doing the same things the Madison School Board members are doing. Maybe Madison parents ought to think about removing some of their School Board members for their woke policies.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland