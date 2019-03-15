In a time of increased political tension, it is great to see a bipartisan group of Minnesota lawmakers supporting naming Minnesota’s portion of Interstate State Park for former Vice President Walter Mondale.
This provides an excellent opportunity for Wisconsin to consider naming its portion of Interstate State Park after U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson. The accomplishments of both are noteworthy and deserve recognition.
As a Republican, a former Racine City Council president, and Becker County (Minnesota) administrator, I feel this naming is above partisan politics and should be based on their dedicated public service. Their legacy sets an example for our young people about what we can accomplish when we work together, Republicans and Democrats, in the common good for our environment.
The Interstate Park has exceptional fish and wildlife habitat and significant historic, cultural and geological sites with scenic and recreational value. Nelson and Mondale believed these needed to be preserved and protected, for the benefit and enjoyment of current and future generations.
The naming of these areas after these leaders will serve to remind current and future generations of their contribution to our environment.
Let’s adopt Wisconsin's motto and go “forward” with this recommendation.
Thomas (Tom) Mortenson, Detroit Lakes, Minn.