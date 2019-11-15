The city of Madison is planning to convert the courtyard of my building, Capitol Centre Apartments, into a park.
I suggest naming the park after one of the most famous individuals ever to come from our city -- author and playwright Thornton Wilder.
Wilder is the only author ever to win Pulitzer prizes for both drama and fiction. He received a prize for the novel "The Bridge of San Luis Ray," and the plays "Our Town" and "The Skin of our Teeth."
Edgerton honors the memory of its native author Sterling North. Evansville honors its native artist Theodore Robinson. Portage honors its playwright Zona Gale. Sauk City honors its writer August Derleth. Sun Prairie honors its artist Georgia O'Keefe.
Madison should do the same for Wilder.
Jon Yttri, Madison