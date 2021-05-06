 Skip to main content
Name high school after Fred Risser -- Janice Pasaba
Name high school after Fred Risser -- Janice Pasaba

Though I have not resided in Madison since 1975, I would like to make a suggestion for renaming Madison Memorial High School.

Fred Risser High School would be a wonderful name. Though the high school is on the West Side and not technically in his former state Senate district, former Sen. Risser has the distinction of being the longest serving legislator in U.S. history and is a native Madisonian.

Some wonderful names are on the list for potential names. But I believe Risser's record of service to the community should at least make his name eligible for consideration by Madison residents.

Janice Pasaba, Burlington

