Name big development project after the Greenbush Neighborhood in Madison -- Jennie Lynn Larson

I read in the State Journal last Friday about the 10-story development project proposed for the intersection of Park and Regent streets in Madison in the Greenbush Neighborhood where I grew up.
One of the houses to be demolished is where my cousins lived years ago. This is the last of the Greenbush Neighborhood.
Wouldn’t it be appropriate for the developer to consider naming it “The Greenbush of Madison” or something similar? Then the neighborhood will never be forgotten.
A lot of history is in that area, and it needs to be remembered. This would be another perfect tribute to the Greenbush Neighborhood.
Jennie Lynn Larson, Madison