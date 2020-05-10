'Namaste' is good greeting for now -- Susan Porter

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In this time of social distancing, which forbids close physical contact -- including our accustomed handshakes, hugs, cheek touches and kisses -- why not try the ancient Indian greeting of "Namaste."

You don't have to belong to any culture, church, faith or religion to use this greeting. The traditional meaning of the word is "I bow to thee -- to the divine soul within you," thus giving respect to the other person.

It is a simple gesture, hands together with fingers pointing up, thumbs touching the chest and a slight bow of the head. It is a gentle and respectful greeting, something we all need in this stressful time.

Susan Porter, Madison