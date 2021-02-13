Myadze will work for constituents -- Gary Skiles

I'm writing in support of Charles Myadze for the District 18 seat on the Madison City Council.
I've known Charles since he was my student in high school. I count him as a good friend. He is not a politician or an ideologue. He's a hardworking, lifelong citizen of Madison with a wonderful family.
What you won't get from Charles on the City Council is someone who thinks they have all the answers or dishonesty. What you will get is hard work, integrity, courtesy and respect for others. He is someone who will listen, and someone who will try to make his neighbors' lives better.
Gary Skiles, Cottage Grove