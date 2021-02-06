Myadze understand the role of police -- Allen M. Rickey

The choices for Madison’s 18th District City Council representative are vividly clear. Charles Myadze stands far apart from his two opponents in this spring’s race. He cares about getting the mundane accomplished, such as garbage being picked up, the streets getting plowed, and potholes filled. He is a working-class African American who truly cares about all people.
He is not a political sophisticate, which is refreshing. He seeks transparency in all government. He demonstrates in words and actions his attitude toward public safety. In conversations people have had with Myadze, he shares the view of the Rev. Al Sharpton.
Several months ago, Sharpton commented on the effort to defund police. He said that “to take all policing off is something that I think a latte liberal may go for as they sit around the Hamptons discussing this as some academic problem.” Sharpton also pointed out, “people living on the ground need proper policing.”
Myadze has his feet firmly on the ground and probably avoids the Hamptons. He brings to the table common sense, which on too many occasions eludes some members of the City Council. District 18 voters would be wise to support his candidacy.
Allen M. Rickey, Madison