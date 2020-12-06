My vote was legal and should count -- Al Nettleton

I am hopping mad because President Donald Trump seems to think I am a criminal for voting.
I have done nothing wrong. My vote in this last election was on an absentee ballot. I inserted my ballot into a secure collection bag during the Democracy in the Park event in Madison, in which election officials collect ballots at city parks before the election.
Can the lawyers tell me what was illegal about any of these steps so far?
I was an official courier hired by the Madison city clerk to transfer ballots from the park to the clerk’s office, sealed with security tags and chain of custody forms.
No illegal activity was involved in casting my ballot. I just followed the laws as they are carefully administered by the city, county and state. What more could we ask?
If my ballot and others in groups spuriously identified in the Trump campaign's frivolous lawsuit were to be thrown out, it would mean that all nonpresidential offices certified in results from the November election also would be affected.
All of us were legal voters, and the Trump complaint has no merit. When Trump's claims fail, my anger will be replaced with pride in how well our democracy works.
Al Nettleton, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!