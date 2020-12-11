My Karen is loving, generous and kind -- Dave Page

Imagine my surprise several months ago when I discovered the name "Karen" now means "an angry, entitled woman who has irritating demands." After hearing the name Karen disparaged several times a week for months, I have to say something about my Karen.
Next month it will be 41 years since I asked her to dance, and Christmas this year will be 40 years since I asked her to marry me. She is an amazing, selfless person who puts everyone's needs before her own. She has a work ethic like no else I've ever known, and those who have been fortunate to work with her I'm certain would agree.
This Karen is kind, generous, adventurous and a great cook, too. I admit to my friends and now all of you reading this that I married up, out of my league. I'll be forever grateful she said "yes," and I will look forward to 40 more years, God willing.
If you knew my Karen, you'd choose another name.
Dave Page, McFarland
