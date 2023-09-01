The last couple of days have given me a new respect for modern television. Our set now gives us probably about 250 channels. Of course, we watch only about 10 channels 96% of the time.

But lately as everyone goes on and on about former President Donald Trump, we have a wonderful choice. Some of our stations run reruns of "Gunsmoke," "Green Acres" and the like. There's no Trump.

And the best feature is when Trump or the My Pillow guy, Mike Lindell, do appear, there is a magic button labeled mute. One small press and we are saved from hearing the blabber.

Thank you, today's TV.

Allen Knop, Madison