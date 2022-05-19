Muslims aren't abortion radicals -- Alison Ofstun

Sunday's letter to the editor "Court shouldn't impose faith on us" spread Islamophobia.

The letter asks, “Could you imagine if most of the Supreme Court justices were Islamic and opinions were based on those religious beliefs?” This implies that Islam’s adherents are extremists. The letter singles out Muslims and misunderstands Islamic opinion on abortion.

Muslims have a wide diversity of cultures and opinions. Islamic law is not a fixed code, and its interpretations continue to change over time.

Many Muslim scholars have generally agreed abortion is permissible, though the timeline is debated. The Quran says a fetus is not a “life” until the soul is breathed into it -- this happens at a time varying from 40 to 120 days. This mirrors the varying existing abortion regulations across the states: 6 to 24 weeks. Thus, the Islamic view is in the middle.

A majority of Muslims agree that in all cases a woman’s life should be prioritized over an unborn fetus. The survival of the mother comes first because her life is established, while survival of the fetus is in doubt.

Some extremist Christians believe the life of the fetus takes precedence to that of the mother, on the basis that the mother has already been baptized and is guaranteed salvation.

Alison Ofstun, Waunakee